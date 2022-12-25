Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf recently suffered a thigh injury during the Test series against England. However, on the personal front, Rauf is going through a good phase. According to reports in Pakistan media, Rauf got married to Muzna Masood Malik in a close gathering in Islamabad on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, former captain Shahid Afridi, Lahore Qalandar's Sameen Rana, Atif Rana and Aqib Javed.

Watch: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Is All Smiles In Adorable Wedding Video

wait for the maaf karoo pls they are adorable mA#harisrauf

creds @/pictroizzah pic.twitter.com/aQffaFEMu2 — Sim.🇵🇰 (@thepctvibes) December 24, 2022

See pics of Haris Rauf's Wedding

Pictroizzah is blessing us with such good photos today#harisraufwedding pic.twitter.com/KAYNqIOJ8A — (@sunflowerbbyx_) December 24, 2022

The 29-year-old Rauf, who made his Test debut in the opening match of a three-game series against England in Rawalpindi, stepped on the ball while fielding on the first day. "A grade II strain in the right quad has ruled Rauf out of the Test series against England," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement. Scans and a subsequent assessment concluded Rauf needs time off for rehabilitation, it added.

Rauf bowled 13 overs taking 1-78 in England's first innings, but was unable to bowl in the second. He batted with discomfort in both innings. Pakistan lost the Test series 3-0. After the loss, Pakistan cricket is going through a major reshuffle.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday named former captain Shahid Afridi as the interim chief of the National Selection Committe. Afridi will lead the four-member panel, also consisting of former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, while Haroon Rashid will be the convener. For now, the appointment is only for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting with the first Test in Karachi from December 26.

