Indian cricket team spinner Kuldeep Yadav's brutal reply to an internet troll has gone viral on social media. A year after India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, Kuldeep was targeted by a user on X (formerly Twitter). Kuldeep went wicketless in the final and India slumped to a six-wicket defeat. There was a post on the social media platform that harshly criticised Kuldeep for this performance and the spinner's response left a lot of users stunned. “Hanji kis cheez ki dikkat hai apko , itna pyara likhne ke liye paise mile ya koi Jati dus mani hai (Yes, so, what's bothering you so much? Did you get money to write such beautiful words, or do you have a personal hatred for me?),” Kuldeep wrote.

Hanji kis cheez ki dikkat hai apko , itna pyara likhne ke liye paise mile ya koi Jati dus mani hai — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 19, 2024

As India heads into the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, former India captain Sourav Ganguly shared his thoughts on the team's chances and the significance of the series with Revsportz.

Reflecting on India's recent 0-3 series loss to New Zealand, Ganguly acknowledged the challenge ahead but remained optimistic about India's prospects. He highlighted the importance of the India-Australia and India-England series, noting their high excitement levels among cricket fans.

"I think for me, at the moment, India-Australia, India-England are two of the best series in world cricket. Obviously, Ashes is there. But I think these two series will be keenly watched and going through social media, through news and all, I can feel there is a lot of excitement in Australia. Rightfully so for five test matches, Kohli and Rohit may not be going back to the country again after this, there is enough in this series. It is going to be a fascinating series and I am looking forward to it," said Ganguly, while speaking to Revsportz.

Ganguly expressed regret over not being able to work on the series due to other commitments but emphasized his enthusiasm for watching the matches.

"I wish I could be there to work on the series, but my other commitments are stopping me from doing it. It is going to be a great series and I will be up in the morning to watch the action from Perth. I know it is not an early morning wake-up time, not at 5.30 because of time differences, and that should help!"

(With ANI inputs)