Tributes have been pouring in for star India batter Virat Kohli who announced his Test retirement on Monday through a lengthy social media. Kohli's announcement mark the end of an era and an illustrious career stretching nearly 14 years. In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and a best score of 254 not out. With an unmatched following on social media, media organisations from across the globe also congratulated Kohli on a stellar Test career.

"Virat Kohli made one billion Indians dream again and helped save Test cricket," read a New York Times headline.

"Eyes focused, collar turned up, an armband on the left and an armband tattoo on the right, the iconic wrist-twirl of the bat. Virat Kohli, the world's most famous cricketer, at the crease in whites, brought balance, poise and ferocity - a sight to behold unless you were in the opposition XI," The New York Times via The Athletic wrote about him.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) also paid a fitting tribute to Kohli.

"His Test career will also be remembered fondly for his spell as captain between 2014 and 2022, winning 40 of his 68 Tests in charge to become the country's most successful skipper in the format and fourth all-time in terms of victories behind South African Graeme Smith (53) and Australians Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41)," ABC wrote, highlighting Kohli's key role in keeping Test cricket alive.

Fox Sports pointed out that the absence of Kohli, alongside Rohit Sharma, will leave a huge gap in India's batting. For the unversed, India captain Rohit also announced his Test retirement last week.

"... With it being an unstable time for the team, the departure of Kohli and his successor as skipper at the same time will leave a gaping hole off field as well as in the Indian top order, despite their struggles, ahead of a crucial series," Fox Sports said.

Former England pacer Steven Finn, in his column for BBC, spoke on Kohli's journey from a chubby teenager in 2008 to an all-time great of the game.

"What I remember most vividly is how keen he was to engage in a battle with us. In age-group cricket, some players are there to score their runs so they progress through the system. Not Kohli. He was there to win. It was this trait that elevated him above his peers and served him so well throughout a Test career that has carried the hopes of 1.4bn people," Finn wrote.