Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates
NZ vs ENG, 1st Test Live Score Updates: New Zealand will resume their second innings on Day 4, reeling at 63/5 against Englandin the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday
1st Test, Day 4 Live: New Zealand were reeling at 63/5 against England.© AFP
NZ vs ENG, 1st Test Live Score Updates: New Zealand will resume their second innings on Day 4, reeling at 63/5 against England in the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. On Day 3, Stuart Broad rattled New Zealand's top order with a destructive opening spell to put England on the verge of winning the series-opener. Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell England have two full days to claim the remaining five wickets at the Bay Oval and go one-up in the two-match series -- completing a 10th win in their last 11 Tests in the process. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Scorecard of Day 4 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and England from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
1st Test, England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Feb 16, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
NZ
306&63/5 (23.0)
ENG
325/9d&374
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.74
% chance to win
ENG 93%
NZ 7%
Batsman
Daryl Mitchell
13* (33)
Michael Bracewell
25 (33)
Bowler
Jack Leach
5/0 (1)
Joe Root
0/0 (1)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
NZ vs ENG, 1st Test Live Scorecard
Right then, New Zealand still need 331 runs to win and have just five wickets in hand. It is more than just a tough ask and the game seems to be going in favor of England. But, one thing that is guaranteed is that there will be a fight shown by the Kiwis, how long it lasts is a different thing though. Can England clean up the hosts early on Day 4? Or will they face some stern resistance under the warm sun? Join us at 6.30 am IST (1 am GMT) on Sunday to find out. You can catch the build-up a lot earlier as well. Cheers!
England ended Day 1 in a commanding position and after a bit of a fight from the hosts on the second day, the visitors are now well and truly on the verge of victory. This is largely due to their solid batting effort and a scintillating spell by Stuart Broad under the lights. Broad bowled 10 overs on the trot but he did all the damage early on as he picked up four out of the five wickets. Broad got the ball to come into right and left-handers alike and ripped through the Kiwi top order. Ollie Robinson supported him well and now they will look to come out on Day 4 and wrap up the game in the first session or so.
New Zealand failed to bowl out England in the second session and whilst they did eventually get the job done, it was right around when the lights started to take full effect. Just like late on Day 1, the Kiwis lost wickets in heap late on Day 3 and were soon five down for just 28 runs. After that, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell weathered the storm and as the ball got a bit older, scoring became easy as well. The pair has done well but will need to at least bat the whole of the first session on Day 4 together to give their side an outside chance.
Three days have now gone by in the first Test between New Zealand and England and it has been blockbuster entertainment on all three days. Day 3 started with England leading by 98 runs and they managed to just keep scoring whilst losing wickets and ended up with a big lead of 393 runs. Currently, the hosts are reeling at 63 for 5 and would need more than a miracle to escape defeat with two full days of action remaining.
Bowls it full and on leg, Michael Bracewell solidly keeps this one out. That will be Stumps on Day 3!
Short and flatter around off, Michael Bracewell leaves the ball alone once again.
Flighted delivery, full outside off, Michael Bracewell shoulders arms and lets it go.
Fuller and outside off, Michael Bracewell is in no mood to play at those and lets it go.
Short and on off, Michael Bracewell accounts for the away turn and defends it on the off side.
Fired in full and quicker at the stumps, Michael Bracewell gets behind the line and defends.
Joe Root has now been thrown the ball for probably what will be the final over of the day.
Tossed up, full on middle, Michael Bracewell works this one towards square leg and retains the strike with a single.
Flighted, full on leg, Michael Bracewell smothers the ball on the leg side.
Short and at the stumps, Michael Bracewell stays on the back foot and keeps it out.
Was that a chance? Jack Leach keeps it short and turning in on leg, Michael Bracewell shapes to work this fine on the leg side. Gets it low and to the left of leg slip, Zak Crawley there fails to react quickly and a tough chance goes down.
Short and on middle and leg, Michael Bracewell turns this one to mid-wicket.
Short and turning in on leg, Michael Bracewell goes back in his crease and clips this one uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. Ben Duckett fires in a throw at the non-striker's end but does not hit. It would not have mattered anyway as Daryl Mitchell was safely in. Two runs taken.
Time for some spin right at the end of the day as Jack Leach comes on to bowl.
Good stop! Banged in short and at the batter, Michael Bracewell stands tall and pulls this one hard towards deep square leg. Ben Duckett stationed there dives to his left and keeps it to one.
Length delivery on off, Daryl Mitchell taps it towards point and takes a single.