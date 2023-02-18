NZ vs ENG, 1st Test Live Score Updates: New Zealand will resume their second innings on Day 4, reeling at 63/5 against England in the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. On Day 3, Stuart Broad rattled New Zealand's top order with a destructive opening spell to put England on the verge of winning the series-opener. Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell England have two full days to claim the remaining five wickets at the Bay Oval and go one-up in the two-match series -- completing a 10th win in their last 11 Tests in the process. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Scorecard of Day 4 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and England from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: 7-Year-Old Girl Dreams Of Playing International Cricket