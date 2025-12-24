Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma In Spotlight On Domestic Return
Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Updates: Mumbai will be beginning their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign against Sikkim on Wednesday.
Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Updates: The Mumbai vs Sikkim clash, taking place this morning at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, represents one of the most lopsided yet fascinating encounters of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season. All eyes are firmly fixed on the Mumbai dugout, as Indian legend Rohit Sharma makes a high-profile return to domestic List A cricket for the first time in seven years. Following BCCI's recent emphasis on senior players participating in the domestic circuit, Rohit's presence alongside domestic stalwarts like Sarfaraz Khan and Shardul Thakur elevates this Elite Group C opener from a standard fixture to a national event. (Live Scorecard)
Ball-by-ball updates are unavailable for this match.