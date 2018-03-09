Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Remains Defiant, Questions Facebook's Decision Of Blocking Her Account

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, who has accused her husband of torture and having extra-marital affairs, is continuing her campaign and has now taken on social media platform Facebook. Shami was earlier on Friday charged with attempt to murder and other offences on the basis of Hasin Jahan's accusations. "I have not received any help from anyone. So I took to Facebook to speak of my ordeal. Why did Facebook block my account & deleted all the posts without my permission?" news agency ANI tweeted, quoting Hasin Jahan.