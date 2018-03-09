Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Remains Defiant, Questions Facebook's Decision Of Blocking Her Account

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, who has accused her husband of torture and having extra-marital affairs, is continuing her campaign and has now taken on social media platform Facebook. Shami was earlier on Friday charged with attempt to murder and other offences on the basis of Hasin Jahan's accusations. "I have not received any help from anyone. So I took to Facebook to speak of my ordeal. Why did Facebook block my account & deleted all the posts without my permission?" news agency ANI tweeted, quoting Hasin Jahan.
I have not received any help from anyone. So I took to Facebook to speak of my ordeal. Why did Facebook block my account & deleted all the posts without my permission?: Hasin Jahan, wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami pic.twitter.com/5Nfo5C5bvn— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018
Seven charges have been levelled against the India fast bowler, one of them being attempt to murder by "food poisoning and physical attack". A rape charge has also been levelled against Shami's elder brother.
Shami has been charged under sections 498 A, 323, 307, 376, 506, 328, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Indian cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan posted screenshots on her Facebook account of Shami's alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women.
She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women. Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and members of his family had even tried to kill her.