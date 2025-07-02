Mohammed Shami, Indian cricket team star pacer, has been asked to pay Rs 4 lakh per month to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and daughter Aaira by the Calcutta High Court. Jahan will have to be paid Rs 1.50 lakh per month, while the daughter will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month, the court said in a divorce case. Jahan, a former model, married Mohammed Shami in 2014. The couple had a daughter in 2015. Shami and Hasin Jahan separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence and adultery. They have been in the midst of a divorce case since then, with ongoing legal battles regarding alimony and other matters.

Hasin Jahan said she had no income of her own. "I used to model and act before I got married. That was enough for me then. Shami forced me to quit my profession. He wanted me to live only a housewife's life. I loved Shami so much that I happily accepted it. But now I have no earnings of my own. Shami has to bear all the responsibility for our maintenance. That is why we had to approach the court when he denied this. Thank God there is a law in our country which orders people to bear their responsibilities," she told news agency ANI.

"If you are entering a relationship with someone, it is not written on their face that they have a poor character, are a criminal, or will play with your and your daughter's future. I too became a victim like this. God has forgiven the biggest criminals. He can not see the protection, future, and happiness of his daughter. He should also give up his stubbornness of wanting to ruin Hasir Jahan's life. He cannot destroy me because I am on the path of justice while he is on the path of injustice."

On Calcutta High Court's judgement in cricketer Md Shami and estranged wife Hasin Jahan's divorce case, Jahan's advocate Imtiaz Ahmed said: "... It was the best moment for Hasin Jahan. From 2018 to 2024, she had been running from pillar to post. Ultimately, it was pronounced in open court yesterday that Rs 1.5 lakh would be provided for Hasin Jahan, Rs 2.5 lakh for the daughter (both to be paid monthly), and that any time the daughter requires assistance, it would be provided by Md Shami.

"The High Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the main application of the interim order within six months. There is a high chance that when they return to the trial court to conclude the hearing on maintenance, it might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh because the claim of Hasin Jahan in her maintenance application was for Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh..."