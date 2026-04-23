"We would have bowled first as well. It was a 50-50 call. You have to bat well at Wankhede. We are not able to cash in in the couple of moments, we have to make sure we cash in and get that win. We are ready to go. All thanks to the legend, who is not here unfortunately. Hopefully we will make them happy tonight. Veer comes in for Short," said Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.