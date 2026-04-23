Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, two most successful teams in Indian Premier League history, face off tonight at the Wankhede Stadium. Both the sides are struggling in the second half of the points table, with only two wins each. While MI and CSK are level on four points, the Hardik Pandya-led side is in seventh position - one spot above Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. in the points table due to a better net run rate. CSK have announced the signing of Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre today. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates IPL 2026 match -
MI vs CSK Live: Here's what Gaikwad said -
"We would have bowled first as well. It was a 50-50 call. You have to bat well at Wankhede. We are not able to cash in in the couple of moments, we have to make sure we cash in and get that win. We are ready to go. All thanks to the legend, who is not here unfortunately. Hopefully we will make them happy tonight. Veer comes in for Short," said Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.
MI vs CSK Live: Here's what Hardik said -
"We are gonna bowl first. Lot of boxes were ticked, intensity was there, we needed that game where everyone comes in and chips in. There was a conscious effort that intensity is in your hands, we wanted to just have fun and things went our way. It looks green, but it played really well. Same team," said Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.
MI vs CSK Live: No MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma!
It has been confirmed by the captains of both sides that Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are unavailable for the game tonight. Mumbai Indians are unchanged, while Chennai Super Kings have replaced Matthew Short with Prashant Veer.
MI vs CSK Live: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl!
It's time for the toss! Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya spins the coin, and CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad calls it wrong. Hardik has opted to bowl first!
MI vs CSK Live: MS Dhoni to miss the game!
MS Dhoni has not arrived at the Wankhede Stadium for the game. He would not play tonight, reported Cricbuzz. This is a big-big news. It is worth noting that the former CSK captain is yet to play a game this season. Stay connected as we update you on Rohit Sharma. He is there on the ground.
MI vs CSK Live: CSK sign Akash Madhwal!
Chennai Super Kings have signed former Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal ahead of this game. The fast bowler has joined the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
Official Announcement— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2026
Speed incoming!!
Akash Madhwal is now #Yellove
Note: Akash Madhwal replaces Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out due to hamstring injury.#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/tSgnZupmZb
MI vs CSK Live: CSK miss Ayush Mhatre!
CSK began the tournament in search of form and the right combination, as most teams do, and just as they appeared to be settling, a hamstring injury to local talent Ayush Mhatre, who had scored 201 runs, dealt a major blow. He has been ruled out of the season.
Once again, CSK find themselves back at the drawing board, looking to fill the gap in their batting reserves, with Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel among the options.
MI vs CSK Live: Will Rohit, Dhoni play?
There is still no clarity on whether former MI captain Rohit Sharma and ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni will play in the contest. Rohit has missed a couple of games due to a hamstring issue, while Dhoni is yet to play a match in IPL 2026 after suffering a calf strain before the tournament began.
MI vs CSK Live: Have a look at squads -
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes.
Welcome guys!
Struggling former champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing consistency as they await the return of their former captains, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, respectively, when they face off in their IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.
Hello folks, welcome to this live blog. Stay connected as we bring you live updates and scores from the game.