Renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday at the age of 53 in Kolkata, hours after performing a show. The 53-year-old singer collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Doctors at CMRI hospital said the singer was brought dead. He is best known for his songs like 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from the movie Om Shanti Om, 'Khuda Jaane' from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, 'Tadap Tadap' from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others. Soon after the news broke out, several current and former cricketers took to social media and mourned KK's death.

"Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones," star India batter Virat Kohli tweeted.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," former India batter and current NCA chief VVS Laxman tweeted.

Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music.

"Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti," former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh quipped.

"Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," former India batter Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Devastated to know about sudden death of playback singer #KK. His soulful & melodious songs could easily connect with the hearts of millions of people . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. May his pious soul rest in peace," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter.

KK had started his career in the music industry in 1999 with the album 'Pal'.

