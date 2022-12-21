KL Rahul, India's stand-in captain for the Test series in Bangladesh, suffered an injury on his hand while batting in the nets on the eve of the second Test match in Mirpur, Dhaka. India lead the series 1-0 and Rahul is expected to lead the visitors as Rohit Sharma was earlier ruled out of the second Test as well as he is recuperating from a thumb injury, sustained during the ODI series. India's batting coach Vikram Rathour informed during a press conference that Rahul has picked up an injury and he is currently being assessed by the team's doctor.

"It doesn't [look serious]," Rathour said in his pre-match press conference. "He seems to be fine. Hopefully he'll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he'll be okay," Rathour said during the press conference.

The injury happened towards the end of the net session and it was Rathour who was giving the throwdowns when Rahul got hit on his hand.

In case Rahul is unable to play the Test, then the burden of captaincy could fall on the shoulders of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, who was named vice-captain ahead of the series.

India need to win the second Test also to further improve their chances of finishing in the second spot in the World Test Championship table, so that they can play the final for the second cycle running.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

"It Feels Great": Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain On Winning FIH Nations Cup Trophy