Virat Kohli's slump with the bat has become the talk of the town. The star batter last scored a century in 2019, and since then the three-figure mark has eluded him. Kohli was dismissed on 16 off 25 balls in the second ODI against England, which prompted Pakistan captain Babar Azam to put out a tweet in favour of him. Kohli has now reacted to Babar's tweet. Taking to Twitter, Kohli thanked Babar for his support, and wished him luck. Notably, Babar is currently leading Pakistan for a two-match Test series against Pakistan.

"This too shall pass," Babar captioned a photo alongside Kohli

Replying to the post, Kohli said: "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best".

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

On the eve of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Babar had addressed a press conference and he was asked about his tweet on Kohli. "As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said during a press conference.

"He is playing a lot of cricket, and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," he added.

Kohli's last international ton had come in 2019 and after that, the three-figure mark has eluded him. The batter had failed to get going in the Edgbaston Test and then the two T20Is against England.

Kohli will not be a part of India's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies, beginning July 22. News agency PTI had reported that Kohli has been rested for the series.