India batter Virat Kohli on Friday completed 15 years in international cricket. The date was August 18, 2008 when a young Kohli first entered the international arena, making his debut against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. He got his India senior cap only after leading the under 19 team to the World Cup trophy months back. What followed was an illustrious career that continues to blossom. On Kohli's special day, Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the batter on his "unwavering commitment to international cricket".

"Congratulations to the incredible @imVkohli on 15 years of unwavering commitment to international cricket! Your passion, perseverance, and remarkable achievements have inspired millions. Wishing you continued success and many more milestones ahead!" wrote the BCCI secretary.

Congratulations to the incredible @imVkohli on 15 years of unwavering commitment to international cricket! Your passion, perseverance, and remarkable achievements have inspired millions. Wishing you continued success and many more milestones ahead! pic.twitter.com/oUsnAVLvqu — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 18, 2023

Just a few months prior to the Sri Lanka series in which he made his internatinal debut, Kohli had just etched his name in history books by leading India to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup trophy and just like a lot of U19 captains in the past, had made a strong case for donning the Indian cap in future, scoring 235 runs in six matches at an average of 47.00, with one century against West Indies in group stages.

Year by year, Kohli presented himself as the epitome of consistency across all formats, becoming the part of modern-day 'Fab Four' batting quartet along with Steve Smith from Australia, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and England's Joe Root.

(With ANI Inputs)