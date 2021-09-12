Veteran England pacer James Anderson has lamented the cancellation of the fifth and final Test against India at Old Trafford that was scheduled to start on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Anderson said he hoped to get another chance to play at the venue which has been his home ground as a Lancashire cricketer. The 39-year-old bowler rued the anticlimactic end to the summer cricket season and offered words of support to hosts Lancashire country cricket club as well as fans who had travelled to the stadium.

"It's such a shame the summer of international cricket ended this way," Anderson wrote in his Instagram post.

"I'm gutted for everyone at @lancashirecricket, for the fans who paid for tickets/trains/hotels, for both sets of supporters that wanted to see the finish this series deserved," he added.

"I hope it will be played again at some point and I hope I will get to play another international game at my home ground that I love so much."

The Old Trafford Test was cancelled after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. A member of the Indian team's support staff tested positive on the eve of the Test, leading to the eventual cancellation of the Test.

The BCCI has said it will discuss with its English counterparts to try and find a window to reschedule the match at a later date.

In the four matches prior to the Manchester fixture, India had led the series 2-1. The opening Test at Trent Bridge was drawn before India won the next clash at Lord's.

England inflicted India an innings defeat in the third Test at Headingley but the visitors rallied to win the fourth Test at the Oval.