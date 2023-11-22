Jammu and Kashmir will face Karnataka in Match 10 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23 at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B in, Ahmedabad, India. The match will start at 9:00 AM IST.

J&K vs KAR pitch report

The average first innings score in the last 10 matches at the Narendra Modi Ground 2 is 254.

Chasing is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 60 per cent of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The track is expected to favour spinners

J&K vs KAR weather report

The temperature at the Narendra Modi Ground 2 is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with 34 per cent humidity.

J&K vs KAR Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Fazil Rashid

Batters: Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth

All-Rounder:Shreyas Gopal, Henan Malik

Bowlers: Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Captain:Shubham Khajuria

Vice-Captain: Vivrant Sharma

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka head-to-head record in One Day

Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka have competed against each other on two occasions in One Day. Karnataka emerged victorious in both encounters.

The highest score in these two encounters is 349 by Karnataka whereas the lowest has been 108 by Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka prediction

Karnataka have won two of the last two face-offs against Jammu and Kashmir and will go into this fixture as the favourites.