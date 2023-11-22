Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Match Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Pitch And Weather Reports, Fantasy Tips
Jammu and Kashmir will face Karnataka in Match 10 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23 at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B in, Ahmedabad, India. The match will start at 9:00 AM IST.
J&K vs KAR pitch report
The average first innings score in the last 10 matches at the Narendra Modi Ground 2 is 254.
Chasing is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 60 per cent of its matches.
Pace or Spin?
The track is expected to favour spinners
J&K vs KAR weather report
The temperature at the Narendra Modi Ground 2 is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with 34 per cent humidity.
J&K vs KAR Fantasy 11 Team
Wicket-Keepers: Fazil Rashid
Batters: Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth
All-Rounder:Shreyas Gopal, Henan Malik
Bowlers: Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh Charak
Captain:Shubham Khajuria
Vice-Captain: Vivrant Sharma
Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka head-to-head record in One Day
Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka have competed against each other on two occasions in One Day. Karnataka emerged victorious in both encounters.
The highest score in these two encounters is 349 by Karnataka whereas the lowest has been 108 by Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka prediction
Karnataka have won two of the last two face-offs against Jammu and Kashmir and will go into this fixture as the favourites.