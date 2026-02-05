Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was left in splits as he visited an old viral clip featuring him along with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The clip resurfaced during Kishan's appearance on the YouTube show 2 Sloggers where he was asked to react to the video from the 2023 ODI series against Sri Lanka. In the video, Kishan took a cheeky dig at Rohit regarding his absence from the playing XI despite scoring a double hundred against Bangladesh in December 2022. Rohit jokingly asked Kishan why was he not picked for three games despite making a double century. The youngster quickly answered - “Bhaiya yeh to aap bataoge, captain to aap the naa (You need to tell me that. You are the captain)”. The answer left Rohit and Gill in splits with the video going viral on social media.

Watching the clip again, Kishan quipped that it was not three matches he missed, but nearly two years.

Meanwhile, following his match-winning maiden T20I century for India against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan admitted that his focus is firmly on the T20 World Cup to put in that "extra effort" and added how batting alongside a fiery Abhishek Sharma helps him.

Ishan has completed a redemption for the ages. From being left out of the central contract in 2024 to winning the maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Jharkhand and coming back into the Indian side for the T20 World Cup and NZ series, it has been quite a journey for Ishan. With Sanju now struggling with 46 runs in five innings of this series, Ishan's 215 runs in these four innings at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of over 231, including a century and fifty, have more or less solidified him as first-choice wicketkeeper/opener ahead of Samson for the World Cup.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Ishan spoke on being inspired by Abhishek's intent, saying that seeing his intent, he is able to understand the team's needs as far as momentum is concerned and plays accordingly.

"I felt the ball was doing a bit early on, but batting alongside Abhishek Sharma really helps. You see his intent, you understand the momentum the team needs, and then you just try to watch the ball and play accordingly. That approach worked well for me today," he said.

