Delhi Capitals (DC) will be hoping to build on their good form against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Rishabh Pant-led side is currently on top of the IPL 2021 points table with seven wins and two defeats. They have accumulated 14 points. Meanwhile, RR are fifth in the standings with eight points from eight games (four wins and four defeats). Both sides last faced each other in Match 7, when Rajasthan won by three wickets.

Delhi resumed their IPL 2021 campaign on Wednesday, winning by eight wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Also, RR had to rely on Kartik Tyagi to seal a thrilling final-over victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday.

Where will the DC vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?

The DC vs RR IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the DC vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?

The DC vs RR IPL 2021 match will be played on Saturday, September 25.

What time will the DC vs RR IPL 2021 match begin?

The DC vs RR IPL 2021 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RR IPL 2021 match?

The DC vs RR IPL 2021 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the DC vs RR IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs RR IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)