The on-field rivalry between Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail during the India vs Pakistan match in the Cricket World Cup 1996 quarter-finals holds a special place in history books. Any match between India and Pakistan guarantee a competitive environment and the two cricketers took it to another level with their battle. Anwar slammed a delivery from Prasad on the off-side and on the next ball, he pointed towards that direction once again to suggest that he will be repeating his feat. However, Prasad had a different ending in mind as his next delivery crashed into Sohail's stumps to leave him stunned.

A fan on social media asked Prasad to react on the famous dismissal and the former Indian cricket team fast bowler came up with an extremely witty reply.

"Indira Nagar ka goonda moment," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). It was a reference to a phrase that former teammate Rahul Dravid used in a commercial.

Indira Nagar ka goonda moment https://t.co/PCCOgdkUtV — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

Prasad on Saturday hoped that Team India would start winning championships in the coming year.

Prasad took to X and said that 2023 was a year of "What could have been" for Rohit Sharma's side. He added that the 'Men in Blue' dominated the whole ODI World Cup 2023 but had a bad day in the final match of the tournament against Australia.

The former cricketer also pointed out India's sloppy performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"It's been a year of 'What could have been' for Team India. Dominated the World Cup only to have a very bad day when it mattered in the finals. Lost the WTC finals as well. Travis Head was brilliant in both these games. Hope in the coming year, India starts winning Championships which has alluded them for more than a decade now. Wishing the best for Team India in the coming year and always," Prasad wrote.