India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Asia Cup, Live Updates: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh Live: India stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup on Saturday.
India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup, Live Score Updates: India stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur is resting in this match and hence Smriti Mandhana would be leading the side. Team India will be facing off against Bangladesh in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Saturday. The side would look to brush aside the defeat against Pakistan and would look to return to winning ways. On Friday, the side stumbled to a disappointing loss and the experimentation with the batting order costed them dearly. India are currently at the top spot in the points table with three wins in four games while Bangladesh are at the third spot with two wins in three games. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The cricketing action is in full swing and the games in the Women's Asia cup are coming in thick and fast. We are already into match number 15 of this enticing competition, where heavyweights, India Women will go head-to-head against, the defending champions, Bangladesh Women. India Women kicked off their campaign with three wins under their belt. However, they are coming into this game after suffering a defeat against arch-rivals, Pakistan Women. They were on cue with the ball, as they restricted Pakistan to a below-par total of just 137. It was their batting that failed to get going. We don't see a formidable batting lineup fail like that often. But the Women in Blue just had an off day and they will have to be back at their best. Harmanpreet Kaur did mention that they were trying out different players and giving them some game time, but that decision backfired. Coming into this game we can expect them to play with to play as they have been earlier. However, it will be interesting to see if India sticks with Sabbhineni Meghana or if they opt for Shafali Verma for this game. The former has shown her talent in this series and her aggressive batting approach will be a boon for the side. She along with Smriti Mandhana will have to put on a strong opening stand, provided she is given another chance. While Jemimah Rodrigues and Kaur will be the mainstays in the middle order. Their bowling unit though seems well-settled. Spinners will once again play a crucial role for them. Bangladesh on the other hand, are entering this contest with a win on their back. For them too, it has been their bowling unit that has wreaked havoc. But they will have to perform the same way against a strong Indian side as well. We are yet to see the best of Bangladesh's batting. They have not really displayed their skills with the blade, but they will have to bring their A-game with the blade as well. Skipper Nigar Sultana and Murshida Khatun will play a key role with the bat while Nahida Akter and Fariha Trisna will be the ones to watch out for with the ball. Bangladesh Women will be aiming to carry on with their winning momentum but for that, they will have to be at their absolute best. Unfortunately, there are chances of the game being interrupted by rain. We could probably be in for a delayed start. But let's hope the rain stays away and we get to witness a full game of cricket. So folks, will Bangladesh Women cause an upset here? Or will India Women get back to winning ways? Only time will tell.