India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Updates, World Championship of Legends 2025: India and Pakistan are set to come up against each other in the semi-final game of World Championship of Legends 2025 on Thursday. However, uncertainity looms over the game. The India Champions players had earlier pulled out of the league match vs Pakistan Champions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. Since the Indian players pulled out, the league match was thus called off and both teams were awarded a point each. As per reports, India Champions have refused to participate in the semi-final vs Pakistan as well.
India vs Pakistan Live, WCL: Indian players express "unwillingness to play"
The Indian team which includes legends like Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina among others have already expressed their unwillingness to play against Pakistan following the terror attack and the subsequent 'Operation Sindoor' launched by India. India took a similar stand like they did in the group-stage match against Pakistan earlier in the tournament, reported PTI.
India vs Pakistan Live, WCL: Indian players have reportedly refused to play
India Champions have declined to participate in the World Championship of Legends semifinal against Pakistan, scheduled for Thursday, maintaining their previous stance of not engaging in competitive fixtures against their arch-rivals, reported IANS. "Indian players have refused to play against Pakistan in the WCL semifinal scheduled for Thursday,” said IANS quoting sources on Wednesday.
