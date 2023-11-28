The Cricket World Cup 2023 was a forgettable one for the Pakistan team and its skipper Babar Azam. Despite being one of the most respected batters in the game, Babar failed to leave his mark at the grandest stage, with the results even prompting a change in the Pakistan team's captaincy. Just as the cricket world was looking to move on from Babar and Pakistan's World Cup debacle, Iceland cricket trolled the star batter in epic fashion, while replying to a non-cricketing post on X (formerly Twitter).

At the Cricket World Cup 2023, Babar scored only 320 runs in 9 matches, at an average of 40. He couldn't produce a single match-winning knock, worthy of his stature, as Pakistan were knocked out in the league stage of the campaign.

A question was posed on X by 'Word of Statistics' which read, "What is something that still hasn't gone back to normal after the pandemic?"

In reply, Iceland Cricket wrote: "The batting average of Babar Azam".

The batting average of Babar Azam https://t.co/huYKEAD8uP — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 26, 2023

When it comes to overall career statistics, Babar has amassed 5729 runs in 117 ODIs at an average of 56.72. In T20Is, the star batter has scored 3485 runs in 104 matches at an average of 41.48. Even in Tests, Babar has 3772 runs in 49 matches to his name at an average of 47.74.

With captaincy responsibility gone, Babar would look to put all of his focus on his batting, in a bid to go back to his old self. Pakistan's next challenge is the Test assignment against the mighty Australians, who are both ICC World Test Championship and ODI World Cup winners.

Against Australia, Babar will be playing under the captaincy of Shan Masood, who was promoted to the role after the former decided to step down.