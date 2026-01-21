International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah met cricket leaders from the Africa Cricket Association in Windhoek as the ICC continues its efforts to grow and support the sport across the African continent. He also attended an ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match at the Namibia Cricket Ground, the new venue of Cricket Namibia, where he watched young players in action, according to an ICC release.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Jay Shah posted, "A productive day in Windhoek meeting with cricket leaders from the Africa Cricket Association as @ICC looks to grow and support the sport across the continent. I also enjoyed seeing future stars of the game at the #U19worldcup match at @CricketNamibia1's terrific new NCG venue."

Namibia and Zimbabwe are co-hosting the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup, with 12 group-stage matches each. This is a significant milestone for Namibia, especially after hosting South Africa for a historic one-off T20 match last year, showcasing their growing cricket presence.

Adding more to it, Namibia came up with a breathtaking performance to stun South Africa by four wickets in a last-ball T20I thriller, notching a historic maiden win against the ICC full member at Windhoek.

This also marked the official opening of the Namibia Cricket Ground (NCG), which is co-hosting the ICC U19 Men's World Cup and will host the ICC Men's World Cup in 2027.

