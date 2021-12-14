Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram was “incredibly sad” to see “empty stadium in Karachi” during the first T20I against West Indies. The three-match T20I series which began on Monday, saw the return of international cricket to Pakistan after New Zealand flew back hours before the scheduled start of their tour due to security concerns. A few days later, England too pulled out of the Pakistan tour but due to different reasons.

Akram took to Twitter to express his disappointments due to the low turn up at National Stadium in Karachi. Akram expected to see more considering the performance of the Babar Azam-led side in last few months.

“Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the #PAKvWIt20 especially after the performance of Pakistan Team in the last month. I'm pretty sure I know why but I want to hear from you! Tell me, where is the crowd and why??” tweeted the former Pakistan captain on Tuesday.

Pakistan, meanwhile, beat West Indies comprehensively by 63 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rizwan smashed a 52-ball 78 with 10 boundaries -- his 12th half-century and 11th this year -- while Haider scored a career-best 68 to guide the hosts to 200-6 in their 20 overs. The visitors were never in hunt of the target as they were dismantled by a superior Pakistan bowling attack and folded at 137 in 19 overs.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim took career best 4-40 while spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 3-17. Opener Shai Hope top-scored with 31 but became one of leg-spinner Shadab's two wickets in the same over, Shamarh Brooks being the other for five. Odean Smith (24), Rovman Powell (23) and Romario Shepherd (21) also had good contributions but never threatened Pakistan.

The second T20I between the two sides is on Tuesday. All three matches of the T20I series will be played in Karachi.