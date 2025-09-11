India ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently shared a video of him batting in the nets, ahead of his much-talked-about comeback to the side during the upcoming tour of Australia. On Wednesday, Rohit started training in Mumbai and shared some pictures of him padding up and running in the ground. Rohit, who has retired from both T20I and Test cricket, is expected to return to the side for the ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. "I am here again, it feels really good," Rohit can be heard as saying in the video.

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently shared a video of him batting in the nets, ahead of his much-talked-about comeback to the side during the upcoming tour of Australia. On Wednesday, Rohit started training in Mumbai and shared some pictures of him padding up and running in the ground. Rohit is expected to return to the side for the ODI series against Australia, starting October 19.

While the 38-year-old is adamant to play till the 2027 ODI World Cup, some reports have suggested that the tour of Australia could be his last with the Indian team.

Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket in May ahead of India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 starting tour of England. From 2013-25, Rohit played 67 Tests for India, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His success in the longest format peaked in 2019-2024 as an opener, as he ended up as India's leading ICC WTC Test run-getter at one point, with 2,716 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties.

The 'Hitman' is an undisputed ODI all-time great, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He is India's fourth-highest ODI run-getter.

He has a fine ODI record in Australia, with 1,328 runs in 30 matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties in the Aussie land with the best score of 171*.

The tour of Australia could also be the last for former captain Virat Kohli, who, just like Rohit, has retired from T20Is and Test cricket.

(With ANI Inputs)