Chennai Super Kings and New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway opened up about the superstardom of MS Dhoni and how he was left stunned by the support that the former Indian cricket team skipper enjoys during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Dhoni enjoyed a massive amount of support at every venue during the recently-concluded tournament and he returned the favour by leading his side to a record-equalling fifth title. In a recent interaction, Conway spoke about his experiences of playing under Dhoni and the relationship that the team and players share with the CSK captain.

“He (Dhoni) is very well-liked in India, he's pretty much worshipped there,” Conway said on SENZ Mornings. “To see the following and support they have for him is incredible. Every away game we had was pretty much a home game because of all the supporters travelling to support MS Dhoni.”

“It was special – a different world than what we're used to. I don't think he's able to do much outside the hotel due to his fame. He's got the respect of the players,” the Kiwi added.

Conway also spoke about the dressing room culture in CSK and head coach Stephen Fleming.

“The way he (Fleming) runs the show there, he drives a good culture. He's got a good relationship with MS and the franchise owners as well. Having his support is very important and beneficial for us as a group and individuals,” Conway explained when asked about his personal experiences.

CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets (DLS) to clinch the IPL 2023 trophy.