Prithvi Shaw, since not being picked in the IPL 2025 auction, has been in the news. Despite a modest base price of Rs 75 lakh, considering his potential, Shaw found no takers. Since then, Shaw has been in the limelight. For someone who broke domestic cricket records at will during the early stages of his career, Shaw's journey has been a tale of paradoxes. He started his international career with a Test century in 2018 but played only five Tests since then. Though he featured in six ODIs and one T20I, Shaw's career never flourished. Injury and off-form meant that he has for long been not considered for the national team.

Shaw has also been criticised for his off-field activities. However, coach Raju Pathak, who has seen Shaw grow up from close quarters, feels that it is unfair for people to expect a 25-year-old Shaw behave like a 40-year-old.

"They were not well off. His father was trying some business but it was not working out. They had seen hard times and growing up Shaw had to depend on help from others. It wasn't easy. And he didn't have a mother (she passed away early) who could guide him the way only a mother can,” Raju Pathak, coach of Rizvi Springfield School during Shaw's schooling days, told The Indian Express.

"He has been successful so early. The boy who once saw daily struggle and shortage of money at home suddenly has a decent bank balance. So when money keeps coming in, he will enjoy it and this happens with all players who are deprived of things. They want to live their life after all this is what they wanted. Fame, money. There have been players in the past who have crossed similar paths. Problem is we want a 25-year-old Shaw to behave like a 40-year-old mature man."

Pravin Amre, former Mumbai and Delhi Capitals coach, wants Shaw to work on his fitness.

“What we want, to be honest, is that he loses 10 kgs and becomes match fit. What is stopping him is his fitness. Nobody has a doubt about his cricketing skill. He is God-gifted but the problem is, he is his own enemy. Now, I don't think anybody can motivate him. Everybody tried and I think he has to motivate himself now. Nobody else can help him. If you are going through a tough time, go and hit the nets. He has to hit the gym and the nets both,” Amre says.