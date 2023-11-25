Bowling techniques can be pretty tough to master as bowlers need to have skills and regular practice to perfect their art. However, some bowling techniques are hard to master. As seen in the past, a few bowlers possessing extraordinary muscle-memory have displayed never-before-seen bowling actions. From Lasith Malinga to Muttiah Muralitharan, Sri Lanka is one such country renowned for producing bowlers with such unique bowling action. However, an unknown cricketer hogged all the limelight for his bizarre bowling action in a club match.

In a viral video, the player can be seen windmilling his arms multiple times before bowling his off-spin. The batter, stunned by the bizarre action, stepped aside even before the ball was released by the bowler.

"When you wanted to become a swimmer but parents forced you to join cricket," the video was captioned by a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

When you wanted to become a swimmer but parents forced you to join cricket#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/OMoRWOH0Tx — Rajabets (@smileagainraja) November 23, 2023

Fans mobbed the comment section with some hilarious replies.

Here's how social media reacted:

"Harbhajan Singh on loop," a user replied on the post.

Harbhajan Singh on loop — LePakad7 (@AreBabaRe2) November 24, 2023

"His action is 5x @harbhajan_singh," another reply read.

His action is 5x @harbhajan_singh — Parag Mandpe (@ParagMandpe) November 23, 2023

"After China man time for Aqua man," another user wrote.

After China man time for Aqua man — Darshik (@DarkSide_Jolly) November 23, 2023

In the world of cricket, India are currently squaring off against Australia in a five-match series.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the first game by two wickets on Thursday to go 1-0 up in the series.

The second match will be played at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.