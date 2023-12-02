Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is looking forward to lock horns with New Zealand in the second Test after registering a historic 150-run victory over the Blackcaps in the first match of the series at home on Saturday. Bangladesh made history on Saturday, with a ten-wicket haul by Taijul Islam, including six wickets in the second innings, guiding the team to their first-ever home Test win against New Zealand by 150 runs at Sylhet. The first encounter of the two-match Test series saw Bangladesh defeat New Zealand at home for the first time. Taijul Islam finished the first Test with his career-best 11/170 in that game.

The game ebbed and flowed, with the two teams separated by just seven runs at the end of the first innings. However, a tenacious hundred by newly-appointed skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and a six-wicket haul from Taijul Islam helped the hosts cruise over the visitors.

Shanto, who led from the front on his Test captaincy debut with a century in the second innings, said after the match that they kept to the process and were not concerned about the outcome.

"Credit goes to all the players. Taijul, Miraz, Shoriful, Nayeem - they bowled very well. Everyone enjoyed this match. We're not thinking of the result, just following the process. For me, in the first innings we could've scored 50-80 more runs," Shanto said in a post-match presentation.

Shanto will also captain the team when they travel to New Zealand for a white-ball series following the Test series. However, he is not thinking about that series right now and is focused on the second Test match.

"Now I'm thinking of the next Test. For me, half job is done. Still, a long way to go," Shanto added.

With this, the Tigers take a 1-0 lead in the two-game series and have gained crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points. The second Test between the two sides is scheduled to start on Wednesday in Mirpur.

Shanto could not have asked for anything better than this in his first Test as a captain. This was their second Test win in 18 matches against Kiwis. Their previous victory against the Kiwis had come in 2022 when they won in Mount Maunganui.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)