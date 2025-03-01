A funny old video of former England captain Kevin Pietersen trolling ex-Pakistan player Ahmed Shehzad is going viral on social media again. The clip is from the days of lockdown that was imposed by the governments of different countries due to the coronavirus outbreak. Nearly everything had come to a standstill at that moment with cricket being no expection. There were no games or tournaments happening. Some cricketers however engaged themselves with social media, especially the Instagram lives, to pass their time, and the interaction between Pietersen and Shehzad is one of them.

Shehzad had scored 61 runs across 7 matches in Pakistan Super League 2020. During the Instagram live session, Pietersen asked the Pakistan batter the reason behind his poor performance.

"I just wanna hammer you about your batting. Why are you not scoring runs?" was the question of the ex-England star.

Shehzad replied, "Well, I have tried my best in this IPL [PSL]. I have been working really hard. Sometimes you know as a cricketer you are trying everything but it's not coming. You cannot help it. You still have to believe in yourself whenever you go."

Getting a formal answer, Pietersen further trolled Shehzad and said, "Shezzy (Shehzad), I am not a journalist. I am your buddy so don't talk to me like you are in a press conference, okay? Why are you not scoring runs?"

Shehzad was quite frank this time. "You want a clear answer? I was playing (batting) No.3 and I tried but it was not helping me. It was my first time that I played the entire tournament at No.3. I never complained. I was doing my best, I tried my best but it was not coming," he said.

After listening to the reply, Pietersen once again took a dig at the ex-Pakistan star."So you don't wanna bat No.1, you can't bat two, you can't bat three, you can't bat four, you can't bat five. I think you must go and bat at 13. Go and bat 13 for Quetta Gladiators next season No.13 for the third team, not even for the first team. You are gonna carry drinks," he said.

Pietersen played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England, scoring 8181, 4440, 1176 runs respectively. Talking about Pakistan's Shehzad, he played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is and scored 982, 2605 and 1471 runs in them respectively.