Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and batter Bharti Fulmali on Saturday returned to the Indian T20I squad while wicketkeeper G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma earned maiden ODI call-ups for the white-ball tour of Australia next month. Kashvee Gautam was also added to the 15-member ODI squad, while pacer Arundhati Reddy and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav were dropped. Harleen Deol, a part of the ODI set-up, has been dropped from the 16-member T20I squad. Both the squads will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs on the white-ball tour between February 15 and March 1, with the one-off Test scheduled to run from March 6 to 9 in Perth.

The BCCI said in a statement that the Test squad will be announced later.

The T20Is will be played on February 15 (SCG), February 19 (Manuka Oval) and February 21 (Adelaide Oval), while the ODIs will be held on February 24 (ABF, Brisbane), February 27 (Bellerive Oval, Hobart) and March 1 (Bellerive Oval, Hobart).

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil.

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol.