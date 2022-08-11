Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar is known to be a family person to the core, often posting on social media about his childhood memories with his siblings and other family members. The former India cricket captain makes it a point to wish his fans on Indian festivals and he did the same on teh dat of 'Rakshabandhan',the age-old Indian festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

On the day of Rakhi, Sachin posted a photograph on Twitter with his sister Savita and brothers Nitin and Ajit.

"From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!," he tweeted along with the photo.

From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life.

Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!#RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/nyxcjEgjlc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2022

Sachin is the youngest child of Marathi poet and novelist Ramesh Tendulkar and his wife Rajni.

Promoted

Sachin retired from international cricket as the leading run-getter in Tests and ODIs.

He is the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries.