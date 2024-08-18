Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has recently bid adieu to cricket. The renowned wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed a vast career, consisting of 180 international matches and 257 IPL games. Karthik has scored 1025 runs in Tests, 1752 runs in ODIs, and 686 runs in T20Is. Apart from cricket, Karthik is also quite active on social media and keeps his fans entertained with his engaging posts. Recently, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers gave a witty response to fan's post, leaving everyone utterly amused.

A fan confused Karthik with actor Vikrant Massey and the congratulated the former on X (formerly Twitter) for the film, "Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba". The fan wrote, "Just watched Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba, powerful performance by @DineshKarthik."

Replying to this, Karthik wrote, "Oh wow !!! Thanks." This hilarious response from the former RCB batter left all the fans in splits.

It is also worth noting that both Karthik and Vikrant sport a similar bearded look and that could have possibly resulted in the confusion.

Talking about the film, "Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba" stars Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, and Sunny Kaushal and it was released on August 9 on streaming platform Netflix. The movie is a sequel to the 2021 romantic-thriller "Haseen Dilruba".

Earlier this month, Karthik was signed by Paarl Royals for the third season of the SA20, making him the first Indian cricketer to participate in the South African league, starting on January 9.

"I have so many fond memories of playing in and visiting South Africa, and when this opportunity came about, I couldn't say no because of how special it would be to come back to playing competitive cricket and win this incredible competition with the Royals," Karthik had said.

His last competitive T20 outing was for RCB in the IPL 2024, for whom he made 326 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 187.36.

Karthik's last match in India colours was against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

(With PTI Inputs)