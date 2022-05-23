Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has given some wonderful performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and this is the main reason behind the 36-year-old earning a call-up to India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I)series against South Africa, beginning June 9 in New Delhi. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated Karthik on being named in the squad, saying it is a "fab story of not giving up hope".

"Dinesh Karthick brother you deserve this india call up. Well done for your india call up.. Fab story of not giving up hope," Pathan tweeted.

So far in the ongoing IPL season, Karthik has scored 287 runs in 14 matches at an average of 57.40 and a strike-rate of 191.33, playing a key role in RCB making it to the play-offs.

In the game against Delhi Capitals earlier this season, Karthik had played a sterling knock of 66 and speaking after the game to Virat Kohli, Karthik revealed how he still harbours the dream of helping India win the World Cup.

"I think there is a small term goal and a bigger vision as well. The small term goal is obviously to do very well for RCB," Karthik told Kohli in a video posted on IPL's official website.

"The big vision is to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup around the corner, and I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and I want to help India cross the line," he said.

In the final of 2018 Nidahas Trophy against Bangladesh, Dinesh Karthik had scored 29 runs off eight balls to help India register a win and this remains one of the best knocks of the wicketkeeper-batter.

Karthik would hope to play the same role, come the T20I series against South Africa.