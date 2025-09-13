Phil Salt hit the highest score and quickest century by an England batsman in a T20 international as the hosts hammered South Africa by 146 runs to level their three-match series at 1-1 during a record-breaking evening at Old Trafford on Friday. Opening batsman Salt's astounding 141 not out was the cornerstone of England's mammoth 304-2. It was the first time in a T20 international between two Test-playing nations a side had reached 300, with India having come closest previously, scoring 297-6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024. South Africa, faced with a colossal chase, unsurprisingly lost early wickets and were dismissed for 158 in under 17 overs, with skipper Aiden Markram's 41 their top score.

An elated Salt told Sky Sports: "That was really good fun. A personal milestone but the fact we got 300 and won by such a big margin, I can't have asked for much more."

Only Zimbabwe with 344 against the Gambia in October last year and Nepal, who amassed 314 when playing Mongolia two years ago, have made more at this level.

Jofra Archer took 3-25 in three overs after the England express quick did not feature in the Proteas' series-opening win in a rain-shortened match in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Salt's 119, the existing England record at this level, had been at the heart of his country's previous highest T20 total of 267-3 against the West Indies in Trinidad in December 2023.

The 29-year-old, out for a golden duck in Cardiff, turned the tables in style with a remarkable 60-ball innings featuring 15 fours and eight sixes on his Lancashire home ground.

His fourth T20 hundred -- no other England batsman has more than one -- came off 39 deliveries.

It was also the quickest century in any format by an England batsman, surpassing Liam Livingstone's 42-ball effort in a T20 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2021.

Salt shared a blistering opening partnership of 126 in a mere 7.5 overs with county colleague Jos Buttler (83) after England were sent into bat before England captain Harry Brook chipped in with an unbeaten 41.

"Pretty lost for words," said Brook. "The way them two (Salt and Buttler) started off was just phenomenal.

"Me and Jos were stood out there and said we never thought anyone get 300."

Markram admitted things had gone against South Africa even before the first ball, saying: "Probably started getting it wrong from the toss, so that one's on me.

"Two masterclasses up front from them and when you're put under that amount of pressure it's tough to come back."

The aggressive Salt struck fours off the first three balls of the match as he sliced Marco Jansen over point, before whipped the fast bowler through fine leg and driving him down the ground.

Salt then ended the over by lofting Jansen straight back over the left-armer's head for six.

Former England skipper Buttler was on course for a stunningly quick century when his 83, off a mere 30 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes, ended when he holed out off Bjorn Fortuin.

Recalled spinner Fortuin, who also dismissed Jacob Bethell, was the lone successful South Africa bowler with 2-52 in four overs.

Salt's two off a free hit against fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took him to a 39-ball century including 13 fours and five sixes.

The fastest century in a T20 featuring two Test-playing nations is David Miller's 35-ball innings for South Africa against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom in 2017.

Rabada, one of the outstanding bowlers of his generation, conceded 70 runs in four wicketless overs on Friday.

This series concludes at Trent Bridge on Sunday.