In a fresh setback for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has barred its players from competing in the Pakistan Super League during the domestic season. The newly-drafted policy would prevent England's players from playing in the PSL, Sri Lanka's Premier League, and a few other global leagues during the English summer months. With this decision, the ECB aims to safeguard the quality and integrity of its own domestic competitions like the County Championship, Vitality Blast, and the Hundred.

The policy also prevents players from participating in two parallel leagues. For instance, earlier, players could participate in another event after their teams were eliminated from the first. However, this would no longer be a possibility.

The guidelines, however, allow white-ball-only contracts, like Saqib Mahmood to play in PSL and similar leagues. But, those with contracts with the board that include first-class cricket will not be given the NoC required to participate in such leagues. Permission to miss any domestic white-ball games to compete in overseas tournaments would also not be given, as per The Telegraph.

"This policy gives clarity to players and professional counties around our approach to issuing No Objection Certificates. It will enable us to strike the right balance between supporting players who want to take up opportunities to earn and gain experience, while also protecting the integrity of cricket globally," Richard Gould, ECB chief executive, said on the policy.

T20 and T20 leagues have been growing rapidly all across the globe over the last couple of years. Almost every major cricket playing nation across the globe now has a league of its own. A number of 10-over format leagues have also cropped up in the Middle East.

It has also been reported that 74 England-qualified players appeared in franchise tournaments worldwide last year. But the ECB is now keen to change that and encourage domestic cricket participation in its own tournaments.

It also has to be noted that there' once exception in the rule. The English players are still allowed to participate in the Indian Premier League, which takes place in April-May every year.

Advertisement