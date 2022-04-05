Ishan Kishan is one of the most talented young players going around in Indian cricket and this is the biggest reason, that the left-handed batter was bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore in the mega auction before IPL 2022 season. In the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, Kishan and Rohit are opening the batting for the franchise and the five-time champions have high expectations from the left-handed batter.

Kishan recently revealed a funny incident, in which he was scolded by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit during an IPL game early in his MI career. The left-handed batter revealed how he was trying to make the ball old, but he ended up making things worse.

"You know what I did one time at Wankhede. I was new, it was my first season and I didn't know anything. Now, to make the ball old, you usually throw it on the ground. So, there was a lot of dew in the match that day. And I thought that if I roll the ball on the field, Rohit Bhai will be happy that I am making the ball old," Kishan said in an episode of 'Breakfast With Champions'.

"So, in that dew, I rolled the ball to him. He took out his towel and began cursing at me. Then I looked down and realized what I had done. Then he told me, 'Don't take it personally, it is just match-to-match," he added.

Further talking about Rohit, Kishan said: "Yeah, Rohit Sharma is chilled out. But his brain is always running on the ground. When he says a batter will hit in this area, usually it tends to happen."

Kishan also credited Rohit Sharma for the success of Rahul Chahar. The leg-spinner is now playing for the Punjab Kings, having played the last few seasons for Mumbai Indians.

"I have seen it myself with Rahul Chahar, I am thinking after he has bowled 2-3 dot balls, I feel the batter is going to go for it. But (Rohit) from behind is telling him to release it even more. Rohit bhai has played a big role in Rahul's success," said Kishan.

"I have seen it myself how Rohit bhai would go from covers and give him confidence. Rahul would ask him if he needs to take the fielder behind. But Rohit would tell him 'I have faith in you. You will be able to do it.' And he would do it," he added.

Mumbai Indians have lost both their matches in the ongoing season and they are yet to open their account. The five-time champions will next square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

