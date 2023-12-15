Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad has decided to not play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) again, having been 'deliberately' left out by franchises. Shahzad, who has been griding in the domestic circuit to make his comeback in the Pakistan national team, said that there seems to be a conscious attempt to keep him out of the PSL by franchises despite the fact that he boasts of better stats than some of the other players who have been picked.

Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, Shahzad said goodbye to the PSL after another draft went by with the batter failing to get picked by any of the six franchises. His note read:

"A heartfelt goodbye to Pakistan Super League! I'm writing this note which I thought I wouldn't be writing this year. Another PSL draft goes by and same old story - didn't get picked. God knows why!"

"But they plan, and Allah plans. Indeed ALLAH is the best of Planners..."

"I have tried really hard by giving it all in domestic circuit consistently in last few years, and did reasonably well in the National T20 Cup just before the PSL draft. There seems a deliberate effort to keep me out, even when franchises have opted for other performers with inferior numbers than me. But when everything is pre-planned so it doesn't really matter. I don't know whose responsibility it is to get top domestic performers in the PSL then."

Shahzad suggested that there seems to be some conspiracy in the PSL which has resulted in him getting ignored by all 6 franchises. He has vowed to reveal the truth soon too.

He further wrote in the note: "But I exactly know the reasons why I'm not made part of the PSL - the whole country, and my fans will know it very soon."

"I'm parting ways and saying goodbye to Pakistan Super League for my own self respect. I've never played for money and will never do it. While many chose international leagues across the globe, I decided to grind in the domestic circuit to prove my love for the game, and to wear the Green Flag again. I'm taking this decision keeping money out of it (was offered several contracts to play leagues yet chose Pakistan)."

"I will not play the PSL again with these 6 teams. It seems like a shared responsibility to keep me away from PSL, and all franchises have shaken hands."

"Lastly, I'm thankful to all the support I've received from my fans across the world. I can only assure one thing and that's never giving in to unfair demands or accept anything which lets my country down."

"All I know is in this day and age being patriotic and putting your nation first goes against you. I'm thankful to my Allah that I always stood firm on my moral responsibilities and have never let myself, my family and my country down. If that's the price I have to pay for my honesty and dedication, it's really a small price to pay and I will continue doing it. Pakistan Zindabad."