After retaining only uncapped batter and former U19 World Cup winner Shweta Sehrawat ahead of WPL 2026, UP Warriorz (UPW) head coach Abhishek Nayar said that the franchise is focused on making a fresh start and the mega auction, to be held in New Delhi on November 27, gives them the chance to do that. UPW, one of the founding teams in the WPL, have staruggled for consistency in results. After entering the playoffs in the inaugural season in 2023, they failed to qualify for the playoffs and even ended as wooden spooners in the 2025 season.

In a bid to reshape their trajectory, the franchise appointed Nayar as the head coach and barring retaining Shweta for Rs 50 lakh, they have made big calls to let go of the likes of India's premier allrounder Deepti Sharma, who became the Player of the Tournament in the 2025 ODI World Cup triumph, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath and Kranti Gaud.

"The UP Warriorz have had some tremendous players in the past seasons, but as we enter a new cycle in the WPL, it is essential to make a fresh start. This does not in any way close the doors for our players to come back to the set-up, and we are working on this with a new plan, and we are confident that the WPL Mega Auction will help us restructure our squad in a way that benefits the UP Warriorz," said Nayar in a statement on Thursday.

The franchise will enter the auction with a purse of Rs 14.5 crore and four Right to Match (RTM) cards available, allowing them to potentially reclaim key players from their 2025 roster. With a sizeable purse in hand, UPW are expected to be active bidders in the mega auction.

"This decision marks a fresh beginning for us as we prepare for the new season. The size of our purse and the Right to Match mechanism allows us to plan strategically and also gives our Head Coach, Abhishek Nayar the flexibility of building the most appropriate combination that would allow us to compete for the title," said Kshemal Waingankar, UPW COO.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)