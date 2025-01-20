While the concerts of popular British rock band Coldplay have taken Mumbai by storm, there has also been a saga involving the band's lead singer Chris Martin and India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. In the first concert at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, Chris Martin had stated that Jasprit Bumrah was present backstage, and had asked Martin to stop the concert so that he could bowl to him. However, in the second concert the following day, Martin admitted that he had "lied" and that Bumrah had sent him a serious message.

"This is very serious. Yesterday in our show we said that Jasprit Burmah had asked us to stop the show because he was backstage and wanted to bowl at me. This was not true. It was a lie. I'm so sorry," Martin said, addressing the crowd.

"Today, Bumrah sent us a serious message. He said, 'Listen, I did not give you permission to talk about me in your shows. I am the greatest bowler in the whole world.' So, with respect and love for Jasprit, number one in the world, we hope that we send love to him by showing you this clip of India destroying England," Martin added.

A clip of Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crushing yorker to dismiss England batter Ollie Pope during the Test series against England in 2024 was shown on the giant screen, inviting large cheers from the crowd.

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope played during Coldplay concert

Jasprit Bumrah - The GOAT.



Coldplay will perform five concerts in India - three in Mumbai and two at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium - between January 18 and 26, as part of their 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour.

On the other hand, Bumrah is facing a race against time to make it back for the Champions Trophy 2025, with India's first match in February 20. Presently, the pacer has been advised five weeks of rest, following back issues faced during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.