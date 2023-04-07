Shikhar Dhawan has been in brilliant form for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The PBKS captain scored a 56-run 86* against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday to help his team win the match by five runs. In the list of highest run-scorer's in the IPL 2023 so far, Dhawan (126) is only behind leader Ruturaj Gaikwad (149) in terms of run-tally. Dhawan, 37, however has not been picked in the Indian team since December 2022. Though he remains a fit player and is a great option for the left-handed opener's role, Dhawan has been overlooked by the Indian team management. Dhawan's former teammate and India spin great Harbhajan Singh is disappointed at the treatment meted out to him.

"Shikhar is leading the PBKS side. He has been performing regularly. Till a few months back he was leading the Indian side in many tours but suddenly we saw that after the role of Shikhar was over, he was sidelined as if he is not needed anymore. I felt bad on seeing this because the treatment for everyone should be the same. He is a big player and contributed so much too much to Indian cricket," Harbhajan Singh shared his views on YouTube channel.

"You can not treat him like this. He played a good knock of 86 in just 56 balls. I will not name anyone here. For instance, let's take Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, or KL Rahul who are the big names. You gave them plenty of chances but on the other hand, there is no place for Shikhar Dhawan in the team now. He can be relied on. In the Champions Trophy, and other tournaments he has always contributed for the team. What does he need to do more? It's not like others are doing much. So, why is Shikhar Dhawan not getting a chance? I think he should be taken in the Indian team. If one talks bout fitness, he is as fit as Virat Kohli. He is also scoring runs."