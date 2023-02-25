Azam Khan was the talk of the Pakistan Super League on Friday night. The Islamabad United wicketkeeper-batter hit a 42-ball 97, laced with eight sixes and nine fours, against Quetta Gladiators. Courtesy Azam's knock Islamabad United reached 220/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Quetta Gladiators were all out for 157 in 19.1 overs. Notably, Azam's brutal hitting came against a side which is coached by his father and former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan. There was a point in his innings, when Azam gestured towards his father Moin after completing his half-century. Moin could be seen clapping with a straight-face.



After the match, Azam was asked what he had before coming for the match. he quipped: "Main khaali pet aaya tha toh maine ground pe hi sab kuch kha liya (I came empty stomach the the ground and then had a feast on the ground)."

I had QG bowlers for dinner. Azam Khan pic.twitter.com/uPN4Nc6KLP — Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakarSays_) February 25, 2023

Azam was also asked about his weight issues and whether it affected his selection for the Pakistan cricket team. He had an interesting reply.

"Sir dekhiye meri fitness shuru se hi mashallah itni tagdi rahi hai (chuckles). Koshish yahi rehti hai ki aapko pata hai ki performance di jaaye aur main apni performance ko zyada rate karta hun. Jo bhi negativity hoti hai, main usko itna dekhta nahi hun aur jahaan tak selection ki baat hai toh dekhein, voh unki apni raiye hai agar voh nahi select karna chahte, baaki performance aap logon ke saamne hai (Sir, see my fitness from beginning has been like this. My attempt has always been to keep performing and I rate that highly over my weight. I stay away from negativity and as far as selection is concerned, that's the selectors' call, if they want to select me or not. Otherwise, my performances are in front of you)," he said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma Resigns, Say Sources Amid Sting Operation Row