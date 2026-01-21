Bangladesh T20 World Cup Participation Controversy Live Updates: The big day has finally arrived when Bangladesh Cricket Board has to announce its decision of participating in the T20 World Cup 2026, held in India. The controversy which began with the ousting of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, took a fiery turn when BCB refused to send its team to India for the World Cup, citing security concerns. After numerous talks and meetings with the ICC, BCB were given an ultimatum till Wednesday, January 21 to decide its participation, or otherwise "risk being replaced by another team".
"We can't be forced to play in India with unreasonable and unrealistic pressure. Haven't heard formally that they will exclude us and take Scotland instead. If ICC bows to BCCI and puts pressure on us, if they put unrealistic demands, we will not accept. There have been examples where India has refused to travel to Pakistan, ICC changed the venue. We have asked for venue change, for a logical reason. They can't force us to play in India by exerting undue and unreasonable pressure," Nazrul said in a press conference on Tuesday.
As Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's Youth and Sports Adviser, was asked about the 'deadline and potential replacement', he clarified that the country isn't willing to budge on its demands.
Citing security concerns and national pride, the BCB has announced that its national team won't be travelling to India for its group games in Kolkata and Mumbai. However, with the event schedule already finalised, the ICC has shown reluctance to shift Bangladesh's games to co-host Sri Lanka, where the marquee India-Pakistan clash will be held as per the mutually agreed arrangement for ICC events till 2027.
Despite the back and forth between ICC and BCB, no solution has been found to the crisis that was triggered by the removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 Indian Premier League on BCCI's instructions for unspecified "developments all around".
The ICC has asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to decide on its participation in the T20 World Cup in India by January 21 or "risk being replaced by another team" in the tournament beginning February 7.
