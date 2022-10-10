The first T20I between Australia and England at Perth saw some breathtaking action, with both teams scoring 200 runs. Though England emerged triumphant in the match, there's one particular incident that they won't be happy about. Australian wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade seemed to have 'obstructed the field' while trying to prevent Mark Wood from taking the catch. While Wade seemed to have been at fault, England skipper Jos Buttler decided not to appeal.

The incident took place in the 17th over of Australia's batting as the hosts were looking to chase down the target of 209 runs. Requiring 39 runs from 22 balls, Australia weren't out of the equation as yet.

Wade was on strike, and David Warner at the non-striker's end as Wood bowled him a short-pitched delivery. It turned out to be an awkward one for Wade who didn't know where had the ball gone after hitting his bat.

Wood would've easily caught the ball but on realising that the England pacer is on his way to catch the ball, Wade put his hand across the pacer and stopped him from reaching the ball.

England players weren't amused with the Aussie wicket-keeper batter's act but decided not to appeal against it. When Buttler was asked about the incident after the match, he said that he wasn't sure what exactly had happened but would appeal if such an incident is repeated in the T20 World Cup.

"I was looking at the ball the whole time, so I wasn't sure what happened. They asked if I wanted to appeal, but I thought we are here for a long time in Australia so would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip," Buttler said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

When asked about an appeal on the repeat of such an incident at the T20 World Cup, Buttler said: "Maybe, yeah".

England won the match by 8 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. However, if the match had not ended in their favour, the 'obstructing the field' incident involving Wade might have led to a bigger controversy.