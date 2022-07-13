Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are two young pace prospects who have the potential to go a long distance. Umran impressed in the Indian Premier League with his pace and then made his international debut in the T20I series against Ireland. He took one wicket in that series. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, has played only one T20I for India. It happened during the T20I series against England. However, he has more experience than Umran of playing First-class cricket.

Former Indian cricket team player Aakash Chopra feels Umran is still not ready for international cricket.

"Umran Malik has something that others don't have – extreme pace. You can't teach that to anyone. You can teach everything else – line and length, yorker, bouncer, slower ones, kuckle ball etc. But you can't teach someone how to bowl with speed. You are either born a pacer or you are born a medium-pacer," Chopra said in a video in his YouTube channel.

Promoted

"No doubt, he has the pace. But what I feel is that Umran Malik is not ready for international cricket as of now. It is very simple, he needs time. He hasn't played a lot of cricket and so he is still raw."

Regarding Arshdeep Singh, Chopra said: "Arshdeep is more mature. He has been playing regularly. He is a left-armer, nails the yorkers. He has got brains also. When you don't have that much speed, you use your brains more. Experience counts for everything. Arshdeep, in my opinon. is more complete bowler as compared to Umran Malik right now. But what Umran has nobdy else has. He is special."