Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has found himself embroiled in controversy ever since he decided to pen a critical column on David Warner's inclusion in the national team for the Pakistan Test series. A number of Australian stars have since shared their opinion on the raging topic, while the world of social media has also been buzzing. Some fans also brought back the 2014 Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Johnson feud, highlighting how the India batter was called a 'spoiled brat' by the former pacer.

During India's tour of Australia in 2014, Kohli and Johnson's on-field tussle had emerged as one of the biggest highlights. Though India lost the 4-match series 0-2, the biggest takeaway for the tourists was the rise of Kohli, the fighter.

In a press conference, Kohli reflected on his duel with Johnson during the 3rd Test at MCG, suggesting he isn't going to respect someone who doesn't respect him.

"It was going on throughout the day. They were calling me a spoilt brat, and I said maybe that's the way I am. You guys hate me and I like that. I like playing against Australia because it is very hard for them to stay calm, and I don't mind an argument on the field as it really excites me and brings the best out of me. So they don't seem to be learning the lesson," Kohli had said while sporting a cheeky grin on his face.

Mitchell Johnson is such a crybaby !



Crying in magazines because of an SMS from David Warner, crying on social media as he still can't come to terms that Virat Kohli owned him in his own backyard both on and off the field in the ultimate form of cricket.

pic.twitter.com/TVpo8SK0Im — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) December 5, 2023

"I respect quite a few of them, but someone who doesn't respect me I have no reason to respect him," Kohli added. "There were words in Adelaide as well where they said, 'No unnecessary respect for him.' I said, 'I don't need it. I am out here to play cricket, not to hear anyone's respect. As long as I am scoring runs, I am happy with it. If you like it, good. If you don't, I am not bothered."