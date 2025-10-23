The Asia Cup 2025 drama is not yet over, and arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other again on the cricket field. Both India and Pakistan will be facing each other in the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament, which will be played from November 7 to 9. India met Pakistan thrice at the controversial Asia Cup, including the final, where Suryakumar Yadav and his team clinched the title by five wickets. Their encounters were filled with heated moments like no handshake, controversial gestures, and even the trophy snub by Team India, as they refused to receive the winning trophy from ACC and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

However, the arch-rivals have once again been clubbed in the same pool at the Hong Kong Sixes. Apart from them, Team Kuwait is also a part of the same group.

The Hong Kong Sixes is a six-a-side tournament, where a total of 12 teams are participating. India will be led by former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. Apart from him, former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is also a part of the team.

Dinesh Karthik said it is an absolute honour leading Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition.

"I look forward to leading a group of players who have such incredible records to their credit, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans and play cricket that is both fearless and entertaining."

South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal, Australia, England, UAE, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong will participate in the three-day event.

Talking about the format, the Hong Kong Sixes is a six-overs-per-side tournament, where every player (except for the wicketkeeper) has to bowl at least one over, and only one player gets a chance to bowl two overs non-consecutively.

(With ANI Inputs)