CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: The Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 is officially set to conclude with a blockbuster closing ceremony at the OVO Hydro. India will be officially handed the Commonwealth baton, due to Ahmedabad being the hosts of the 2030 Games. The closing ceremony is expected to be lit up by a number of stars. Scottish rock band Simple Minds will headline the performances for the host nation. Popular singer Shankar Mahadevan and 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar will bring some Indian flair to the event. A parade of nations will take place too; gold medalist boxer Jaismine Lamboria is set to be India's flag-bearer.
Here are the Live Updates from the Closing Ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow:
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Here are all the details about the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony, which is about to begin shortly. From the list of performers, to the scheduled time and venue, here's all you need to know. READ
CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE: Half an hour to go
We are around 30 minutes away from the start of the CWG 2026 closing ceremony. If the opening ceremony is anything to go by, tonight's event is set to be another glittering affair at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena.
CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE: India's star cast
Veteran singer Shankar Mahadevan and 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar are the headline Indian names set to dazzle in tonight's opening ceremony. Popular actor Rashmika Mandanna was also reported to feature, but there's no confirmation on her presence as yet.
With India hosting the Games in 2030, a unique Indian flavour will be added to the closing ceremony.
CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE: India's successful showing
Despite a number of their best sports not being in this year's competition, India finished Glasgow 2026 with a total of 39 medals (13 gold, 17 silver, 9 bronze). A haul of 10 boxing medals was the standout feature of a successful campaign, at the end of which they finished fourth in the overall medal table.
CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE: India's flag-bearer
The parade of the nations is set to be another notable feature of the closing ceremony. India's flag-bearer will be boxer Jaismine Lamboria, who was one of seven Indian boxers to win gold at this year's Games.
CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE: The list of performers!
We are set for a distinct concoction of Scottish, Indian and international music and dance in the closing ceremony of Glasgow 2026. Rock band Simple Minds leads the features representing the home nation. They will be joined by Scottish musicians Cammy Barnes, BEMZ and Sandi Thoms.
Popular singer Shankar Mahadevan and actor Manushi Chillar will headline India's performances. We are also gearing up for a fusion between Scottish musician Ross Ainslie and Indian sitarist Rishab Sharma.
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 2, 2026
Celebrate the memories, the champions, and witness the Commonwealth Games flag make its historic journey from Glasgow to Amdavad, host of the landmark 2030 Centenary Games.
Watch the Closing Ceremony,... pic.twitter.com/vE1kkzXEcF
CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to NDTV Sports for the final act of the Commonwealth Games 2026. It's time for the closing ceremony, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from what is set to be a star-studded event at the OVO Hydro. Stay tuned!