Indian triple jumper Selva Prabhu Thirumaran expressed delight after clinching the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, saying the achievement was a proud moment for him and motivation to keep striving for greater success in the future. Selva Prabhu secured the bronze medal in the men's triple jump, while compatriot Praveen Chithravel claimed silver, as India completed a memorable double podium finish in the event on Saturday.

Reflecting on his achievement, Selva credited his coaches, family and support staff for standing by him throughout his journey.

"I'm really happy to win this bronze medal for India. Every season teaches you something, and this is one of those moments that reminds you why you keep putting in the work. I'm thankful to my coaches, my family and everyone who's supported me along the way, including the team at the Inspire Institute of Sport. It's a proud moment, but it's also motivation to come back stronger and keep pushing for more," Selva said, as per Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

The Indian finished with a best jump of 16.52m to secure the bronze medal after showing steady improvement through the competition.

Talking to ANI after securing the bronze medal, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran said, "I am feeling very proud of myself and my parents. This was a dream for them from the start. They always wanted me to represent India. I'm really happy... I was focused on the medal. I was more focused on performance. Getting a medal for India is a great thing. I dedicate this medal to whoever supported me, my coaches, physios, teammates, friends, and family. They are always my backbone."

Selva entered the medal positions with a leap of 16.17m on his second attempt before improving to 16.43m in the third round. He then produced his best effort of 16.52m to seal a place on the podium.

Praveen Chithravel claimed the silver medal with a best jump of 16.58m in a dramatic contest. He found himself in fifth place after the opening three rounds, having opened with a jump of 16.05m before improving to 16.31m in the third attempt. Chithravel then delivered a superb 16.58m leap in his fourth attempt to briefly move into the lead before eventually settling for silver.

The double podium finish further underlined India's impressive athletics campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

India concluded the athletics competition with 10 medals, comprising five silver and five bronze, while Para Athletics contributed another six medals to the country's overall tally.

The athletics medals played a significant role in India's campaign, which also featured 10 medals in boxing, eight in weightlifting, four in judo and one bronze in powerlifting through Jhandu Kumar.

With the latest medals, India took its overall tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games to 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to remain fourth in the medal standings. Australia continued to dominate the Games with 163 medals, including 68 gold.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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