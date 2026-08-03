Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sustained push for sports development, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said India's medal-winning success at the Commonwealth Games reflected the government's commitment to athletes, pointing out that while Indian sportspersons were bringing home medals in Glasgow, the Centre had increased the sports budget eightfold to strengthen the country's sporting ecosystem.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. On one hand, the sons and daughters of our country were winning medal after medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. On the other, Prime Minister Modi increased the budget for sportspersons eightfold. This clearly shows his commitment," Harsh Sanghavi told IANS.

He also said Ahmedabad is rapidly building world-class sporting infrastructure for the 2030 Games, asserting that the facilities will serve aspiring athletes from across India and not just Gujarat.

"Ahmedabad is fully preparing world-class, international-grade sporting infrastructure to fulfil the dreams of all the youth of India. This infrastructure will not remain limited to Ahmedabad or Gujarat. Every young athlete from across the country can consider Ahmedabad as their home to achieve their dreams," Sanghavi said.

His remarks came as India prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The state is speeding up the development of venues that meet international standards and facilities focused on athletes for this centenary edition of the Games.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat made these comments during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where India achieved one of its best performances in multiple disciplines.

As the Games are about to conclude, Harsh Sanghavi expressed confidence that the closing ceremony would showcase India's rich cultural heritage while celebrating the team's outstanding campaign.

"The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony will begin shortly. It will be a historic event. The Indian team is fully prepared, and the world will see our culture during the closing ceremony today. Our athletes have performed excellently in Glasgow over the past few days," he said.

Ahmedabad is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The Gujarat government is positioning the city as a world-class sporting destination. The infrastructure being developed for the Games aims to provide lasting benefits for Indian athletes by creating high-performance training facilities and venues that meet international standards, ensuring a legacy that endures beyond the multi-sport event.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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