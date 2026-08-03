Commonwealth Games Silver medallist Lovlina Borgohain has dedicated her hard-earned medal to the flood-affected people of Assam, triggering widespread celebrations across her home district and the state's sporting fraternity. The Indian boxer, who secured the silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, chose to share her moment of glory with those battling the devastating floods that have displaced thousands of people and caused widespread damage across Assam.

Her gesture has been widely appreciated as a mark of solidarity with the affected communities during a difficult time for the state.

After her remarkable achievement, a festive atmosphere has gripped Lovlina's home district.

People from all walks of life have come out to celebrate the success of their local hero, expressing pride in her accomplishment on the international stage.

The news of her dedication of the medal to the flood victims has further strengthened the emotional connect between the champion and the people of Assam.

Assam Boxing Association Organising Secretary, Dev Baruah, expressed immense joy and pride over Lovlina's success and congratulated the "daughter of Assam" on winning the silver medal and bringing laurels to the state.

Speaking to IANS, Baruah said, "She (Lovlina Borgohain) has devoted the medal to the flood-affected people of Assam. Unfortunately, she could not come here before the people as she was in Glasgow. But we want to congratulate her."

"She (Lovlina Borgohain) made her debut from Dergaon soil only and she motivates younger generation and budding boxers whenever she comes. Our Association congratulates her on her grand success in Commonwealth games."

Baruah's reaction reflect the collective sentiment of the Assam boxing community, which has long nurtured Lovlina's talent and watched her rise through the ranks to become one of India's most consistent performers in the boxing ring.

Her silver medal at the Commonwealth Games adds another significant chapter to her illustrious career and brings further recognition to Assam's growing contribution to Indian boxing.

The celebrations in Lovlina's home district underline the deep sense of ownership and pride that Assamese people feel towards their sporting icons.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the floods, the news of Lovlina's achievement has provided a much-needed boost to public morale.

As Lovlina continues her stay in Glasgow, the people of Assam await her return to personally congratulate her and share in the joy of her success.

Her decision to dedicate the silver medal to the flood-affected population has been hailed as a gesture of compassion and responsibility that goes beyond the sporting arena.

The Assam Boxing Association and sports enthusiasts across the state have extended their heartfelt congratulations to champion Lovlina Borgohain, hoping that her success will inspire more young athletes from the region to pursue excellence in boxing and other sports.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace