The Commonwealth Games 2026 ends on Sunday night, shifting the spotlight to India's Ahmedabad, the host for the next edition. At the closing ceremony of CWG 2026, the Commonwealth Games flag and the host baton will be formally handed over to Ahmedabad, marking the beginning of India's journey towards staging the historic centenary edition of the Games. For India, the handover is much more than a ceremonial tradition. It represents the passing of responsibility from one host to another while also signalling the country's growing stature as a global sporting destination.

Two decades after New Delhi hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, India is ready to welcome the Commonwealth once again, this time with far greater ambition and on an even bigger stage.

Who will perform at the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will feature a star-packed line-up. Scottish rock band Simple Minds, along with artists such as BEMZ, Cammy Barnes and Sandi Thom, and Australian singer and former Neighbours star Delta Goodrem, are among the names set to steal the show at the glittering finale of the Games.

Artists such as Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and singer Bhoomi Trivedi, who represent a blend of global and Indian talent, are also among the performers.

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan will feature during the Ahmedabad handover segment as multiple Indian stars will feature in the closing ceremony.





Celebrate the memories, the champions, and witness the Commonwealth Games flag make its historic journey from Glasgow to Amdavad, host of the landmark 2030 Centenary Games.



Watch the Closing Ceremony,... pic.twitter.com/vE1kkzXEcF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 2, 2026

When will the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony take place?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will take place on August 3, Monday (IST).

When will the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony start?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM (IST), marking the official end of the 11-day multi-sport event.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony take place?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will be held at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Which TV channels will telecast the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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